Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MGY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.67.

MGY stock opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $30.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average is $23.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 9.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

