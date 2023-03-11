Insider Selling: DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Major Shareholder Sells $378,498,016.00 in Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 14,282,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $378,498,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,825,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,874,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

DoubleVerify Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE DV opened at $24.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.12. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.64 and a beta of 0.76.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $133.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.20 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 9.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in DoubleVerify by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 5.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.10.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.