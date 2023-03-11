DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Director Sells $380,937,500.00 in Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) Director Robert Davis Noell sold 14,375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $380,937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,464 shares in the company, valued at $9,022,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DoubleVerify Stock Down 3.4 %

DV stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.12. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 98.64 and a beta of 0.76.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $133.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 5.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

