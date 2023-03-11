DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Director Sells $380,937,500.00 in Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) Director Robert Davis Noell sold 14,375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $380,937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,464 shares in the company, valued at $9,022,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
DoubleVerify Stock Down 3.4 %
DV stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.12. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 98.64 and a beta of 0.76.
DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $133.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 5.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DoubleVerify Company Profile
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoubleVerify (DV)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.