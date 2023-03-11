Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Truist Financial

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on W. KeyCorp began coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Wayfair from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised Wayfair from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Wayfair from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an underperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Wayfair Stock Performance

NYSE:W opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $130.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 3.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average of $41.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair will post -9.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $105,568.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $105,568.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 4,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $154,981.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,979.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,558 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 563.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,249,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,971,000 after buying an additional 1,910,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Wayfair by 3,259.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 991,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,596,000 after buying an additional 961,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,044,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 9,872.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 474,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,655,000 after buying an additional 469,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,171,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,819,000 after buying an additional 388,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

