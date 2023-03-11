Insider Selling: Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) CEO Sells $960,780,000.00 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16,013.00, for a total value of $960,780,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,748,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,044,597,521. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Patrick Miles also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphatec alerts:

On Monday, March 6th, Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $949,200.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $790,200.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $799,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $783,000.00.

Alphatec Trading Down 9.0 %

ATEC stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphatec

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Alphatec by 8.0% in the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Alphatec by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 48.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATEC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Alphatec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.