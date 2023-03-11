Insider Selling: Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) CEO Sells $960,780,000.00 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16,013.00, for a total value of $960,780,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,748,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,044,597,521. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Patrick Miles also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 6th, Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $949,200.00.
- On Monday, January 23rd, Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $790,200.00.
- On Thursday, January 19th, Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $799,800.00.
- On Tuesday, January 17th, Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $783,000.00.
Alphatec Trading Down 9.0 %
ATEC stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.95.
A number of research firms have issued reports on ATEC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.
Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.
