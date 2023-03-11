Insider Selling: Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Sells 11,750,000 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of BX stock opened at $80.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $132.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Blackstone by 56.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Blackstone by 34.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 10.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in Blackstone by 1.6% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Blackstone by 12.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

