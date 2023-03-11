Insider Buying: Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) CEO Buys $16,772,430.15 in Stock

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) CEO Mahkam Zanganeh bought 15,973,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $16,772,430.15. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,395,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,565,032.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Summit Therapeutics Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of SMMT stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $299.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 342.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 622,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 482,206 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $457,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,296,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

