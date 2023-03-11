Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Sells 764,902 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) Director S Robson Walton sold 764,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $107,583,466.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 262,384,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,341,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Walmart alerts:

On Friday, March 10th, S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, S Robson Walton sold 602,965 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $83,317,703.70.

On Friday, March 3rd, S Robson Walton sold 1,155,149 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $162,367,743.44.

On Wednesday, March 1st, S Robson Walton sold 32,870 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $4,613,633.20.

On Monday, February 27th, S Robson Walton sold 193,131 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $27,526,961.43.

On Thursday, February 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79.

On Friday, December 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 14th, S Robson Walton sold 564,495 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $83,025,924.60.

On Monday, December 12th, S Robson Walton sold 859,856 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.33, for a total transaction of $126,682,584.48.

On Thursday, December 8th, S Robson Walton sold 456,030 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.79, for a total transaction of $67,852,703.70.

Walmart Stock Down 0.1 %

Walmart stock opened at $136.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.88. The firm has a market cap of $369.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 25,447 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,632 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $591,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.