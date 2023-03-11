Insider Selling: Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Chairman Sells $12,991,420.00 in Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $216.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $406.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.30.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Institutional Trading of Visa

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

