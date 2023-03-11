Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Sells $69,925,000.00 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.85, for a total value of $69,925,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 261,884,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,624,509,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $136.97 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 35.2% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.9% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 39.4% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.