Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Major Shareholder Sells $84,552,361.92 in Stock

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Charterhouse General Partners sold 9,786,153 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $84,552,361.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,960,702 shares in the company, valued at $129,260,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mirion Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:MIR opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.55. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $9.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIR. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,485,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,345,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mirion Technologies by 869.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,267,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,821,000 after buying an additional 2,930,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,490,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,526,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

