Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Major Shareholder Sinai Intellectual Prop Cedars Sells 865,000 Shares

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) major shareholder Sinai Intellectual Prop Cedars sold 865,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $99,120,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,001,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,489,715.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock opened at $114.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -32.86 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 31.04, a current ratio of 31.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $129.60.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.01. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 43.38% and a negative net margin of 2,081.83%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Prometheus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXDX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 2,632.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,574,000 after buying an additional 1,316,426 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,594,000 after buying an additional 1,100,857 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 325.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,036,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,144,000 after purchasing an additional 792,620 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,191,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,641,000 after purchasing an additional 741,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 864,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,100,000 after purchasing an additional 457,288 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

See Also

