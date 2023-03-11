Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Stoke Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong anticipates that the company will earn ($0.76) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Stoke Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.89) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.15) EPS.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.06. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.38% and a negative net margin of 814.73%. The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 million.

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.42. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $26.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 9,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $92,534.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,702 shares of company stock valued at $97,205 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

