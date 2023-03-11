Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.68). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CymaBay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 12.20, a current ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 910.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 102,430 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $763,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 55,377 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,955,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

