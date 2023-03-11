Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their hold rating on shares of Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.15 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $18.15 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Qualtrics International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.15 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.56.

XM stock opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.90. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $30.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.72.

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 52.36% and a negative net margin of 72.77%. The company had revenue of $389.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brad R. Anderson sold 4,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $70,969.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497,036 shares in the company, valued at $8,211,034.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Qualtrics International news, insider Brad R. Anderson sold 5,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $86,680.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 481,520 shares in the company, valued at $7,954,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad R. Anderson sold 4,296 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $70,969.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 497,036 shares in the company, valued at $8,211,034.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 969,324 shares of company stock valued at $15,899,273. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 338.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

