Admiral Group’s (ADM) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,160 ($25.97) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ADM. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 2,575 ($30.96) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 1,780 ($21.40) to GBX 1,700 ($20.44) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,257.75 ($27.15).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Admiral Group Price Performance

LON:ADM opened at GBX 1,881.50 ($22.63) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.13. The company has a market capitalization of £5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,447.31, a P/E/G ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.24. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,691.50 ($20.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,711 ($32.60). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,177.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,100.35.

Admiral Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Admiral Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 52 ($0.63) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 2.49%. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,615.38%.

In other news, insider Annette Court bought 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,999 ($24.04) per share, for a total transaction of £18,390.80 ($22,114.96). Company insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Admiral Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.