Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Downgraded by KGI Securities

KGI Securities cut shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Zscaler from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zscaler from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.44.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $105.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $99.64 and a 52-week high of $253.74. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of -46.05 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $811,877.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 296,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,879,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $811,877.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 296,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,879,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,553 in the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,940,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,230,000 after buying an additional 162,289 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,057 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,777,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,947,000 after purchasing an additional 267,441 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,280,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,266,000 after purchasing an additional 235,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,023,000 after purchasing an additional 51,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.