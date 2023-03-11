Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Price Target to GBX 499

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 486 ($5.84) to GBX 499 ($6.00) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate development company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Barratt Developments to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.43) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 509 ($6.12) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 459 ($5.52) to GBX 440 ($5.29) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 480.29 ($5.78).

BDEV stock opened at GBX 438.10 ($5.27) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 452.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 413.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 313 ($3.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 576.60 ($6.93). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 859.02, a P/E/G ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.20 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,058.82%.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Mike Scott sold 10,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 405 ($4.87), for a total transaction of £43,006.95 ($51,715.91). Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

