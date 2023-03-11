Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Given New GBX 334 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 313 ($3.76) to GBX 334 ($4.02) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CRST has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 170 ($2.04) to GBX 180 ($2.16) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 235 ($2.83) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group cut Crest Nicholson to a sell rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.53) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 250 ($3.01) to GBX 220 ($2.65) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 244 ($2.93).

Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 227 ($2.73) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 243.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 225.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44. Crest Nicholson has a 12-month low of GBX 170.50 ($2.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 303.20 ($3.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £583.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,270.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a GBX 11.50 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a dividend yield of 4.33%. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio is 17,000.00%.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

