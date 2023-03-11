Breedon Group’s (BREE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 92 ($1.11) price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 80 ($0.96) price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Monday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 89.25 ($1.07).
Breedon Group Price Performance
Breedon Group stock opened at GBX 75.50 ($0.91) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,258.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. Breedon Group has a 52-week low of GBX 48.70 ($0.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 87.25 ($1.05). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 68.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 60.88.
Insider Transactions at Breedon Group
About Breedon Group
Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.
