Breedon Group’s (BREE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 92 ($1.11) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 80 ($0.96) price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Monday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 89.25 ($1.07).

Get Breedon Group alerts:

Breedon Group Price Performance

Breedon Group stock opened at GBX 75.50 ($0.91) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,258.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. Breedon Group has a 52-week low of GBX 48.70 ($0.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 87.25 ($1.05). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 68.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 60.88.

Insider Transactions at Breedon Group

About Breedon Group

In other news, insider Clive Watson bought 29,875 shares of Breedon Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £22,705 ($27,302.79). In related news, insider Clive Watson acquired 29,875 shares of Breedon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £22,705 ($27,302.79). Also, insider Carol Hui acquired 20,000 shares of Breedon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £14,200 ($17,075.52). Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.