ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for ThredUp in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the year. The consensus estimate for ThredUp’s current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $71.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.06 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

ThredUp Stock Down 9.3 %

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ThredUp from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ThredUp from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of ThredUp to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ThredUp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.91.

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $2.14 on Thursday. ThredUp has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDUP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ThredUp by 27.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in ThredUp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 642,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in ThredUp by 85.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ThredUp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 281,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in ThredUp by 75.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

