Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) versus Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Financial Survey

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) and Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Immatics has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenaya Therapeutics has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.1% of Immatics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Immatics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.2% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immatics $41.13 million 14.22 -$110.43 million $0.67 11.45 Tenaya Therapeutics N/A N/A -$72.72 million ($2.79) -0.94

This table compares Immatics and Tenaya Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Tenaya Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Immatics. Tenaya Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Immatics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Immatics and Tenaya Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immatics 24.60% 40.49% 12.91% Tenaya Therapeutics N/A -55.43% -48.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Immatics and Tenaya Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immatics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tenaya Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Immatics currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 252.02%. Tenaya Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 602.43%. Given Tenaya Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tenaya Therapeutics is more favorable than Immatics.

Summary

Immatics beats Tenaya Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immatics

(Get Rating)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics. Its ACTengine product candidates are in Phase I clinical trials, which include IMA201 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 4 or 8 in patients with solid tumors; IMA202 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 1 in patients with various solid tumors, including squamous non-small cell lung carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma; and IMA203 that targets preferentially expressed antigen in melanoma in adult patients with relapsed and/or refractory solid tumors, as well as IMA204, which is in preclinical studies that targets tumor stroma cell. The company's TCR Bispecifics product candidates, which are in preclinical studies include IMA401, a cancer testis antigen for the treatment of solid tumors; and IMA402 for the treatment of solid tumors. It also develops IMA101 for the treatment of cancer; and IMA301, an allogenic cellular therapy product candidate. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancer indications; MD Anderson Cancer Center to develop multiple T cell and TCR-based adoptive cellular therapies; Celgene Switzerland LLC to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancers; and Genmab A/S to develop T cell engaging bispecific immunotherapies targeting multiple cancer indications. Immatics N.V. is headquartered in Tübingen, Germany.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM). It is also developing TN-401, an AAV-based gene therapy that addresses genetic arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy (gARVC) caused by plakophilin 2 (PKP2) gene mutations; an AAV-based gene therapy designed to deliver the dwarf open reading frame (DWORF) gene in the heart for DCM; and Reprogramming program, an AAV-based approach for cardiac regeneration to replace heart cells lost in patients experiencing heart failure due to prior myocardial infarction. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

