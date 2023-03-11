Analysts Offer Predictions for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report issued on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel expects that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $2.99 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.58 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.32.

DKS stock opened at $146.27 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $152.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $679,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $1,423,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 45,750.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 917 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

