Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Galliford Try (LON:GFRD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($2.77) price objective on the stock.

LON GFRD opened at GBX 179 ($2.15) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 169.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 161.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Galliford Try has a fifty-two week low of GBX 142.80 ($1.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 195 ($2.34). The stock has a market capitalization of £193.27 million, a PE ratio of 2,983.33, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. Galliford Try’s payout ratio is 13,333.33%.

Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.

