Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC)

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 175 ($2.10) price target on the stock.

Shares of Hotel Chocolat Group stock opened at GBX 202 ($2.43) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 206.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 164.59. The company has a market cap of £277.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2,885.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.43. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 12-month low of GBX 114.60 ($1.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 472 ($5.68).

Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures and retails chocolates and cocoa-related products under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Saint Lucia, the United States, and Japan. It offers a range of chocolates, including gifts, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as coffee drinks; wine, beer, and spirits; and beauty products.

