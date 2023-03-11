Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC)

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 175 ($2.10) price target on the stock.
Hotel Chocolat Group Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Hotel Chocolat Group stock opened at GBX 202 ($2.43) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 206.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 164.59. The company has a market cap of £277.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2,885.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.43. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 12-month low of GBX 114.60 ($1.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 472 ($5.68).
Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile
