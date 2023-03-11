Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Hiscox (LON:HSX)

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,220 ($14.67) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HSX. HSBC downgraded Hiscox to a hold rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.03) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hiscox to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 930 ($11.18) to GBX 1,200 ($14.43) in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,185.29 ($14.25).

Get Hiscox alerts:

Hiscox Stock Performance

LON:HSX opened at GBX 1,126.50 ($13.55) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,118.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,010.62. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of GBX 789.20 ($9.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,152.50 ($13.86). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -28,162.50, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Hiscox Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Hiscox

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio is -72,500.00%.

In other news, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain purchased 13,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,118 ($13.44) per share, for a total transaction of £150,046.78 ($180,431.43). Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hiscox

(Get Rating)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.