Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2027 Earnings of ($0.97) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:ELYM)

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Eliem Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao anticipates that the company will earn ($0.97) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eliem Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.41) per share.
Eliem Therapeutics Trading Down 12.8 %
Shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock opened at $3.01 on Thursday. Eliem Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $11.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.53.
Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.
