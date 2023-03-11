Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2027 Earnings of ($0.97) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:ELYM)

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Eliem Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao anticipates that the company will earn ($0.97) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eliem Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.41) per share.

Eliem Therapeutics Trading Down 12.8 %

Shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock opened at $3.01 on Thursday. Eliem Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $11.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELYM. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 63.4% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 67,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 26,069 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Eliem Therapeutics by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Eliem Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Atom Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 154.9% during the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 67,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 40,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.

