Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) Expected to Post FY2027 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Alaunos Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the year. The consensus estimate for Alaunos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

Alaunos Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRT opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $4.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaunos Therapeutics

Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Capital Co acquired a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,324,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 34.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company and clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, which engages in the development of adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies, or TCR-T, designed to treat multiple solid tumor types in large cancer patient populations with unmet clinical needs.

