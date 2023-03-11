Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) Expected to Post FY2027 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Alaunos Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the year. The consensus estimate for Alaunos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.
Alaunos Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TCRT opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $4.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaunos Therapeutics
Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile
Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company and clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, which engages in the development of adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies, or TCR-T, designed to treat multiple solid tumor types in large cancer patient populations with unmet clinical needs.
