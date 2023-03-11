Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Receives $7.78 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.78.

Several research firms have commented on ENLAY. Morgan Stanley lowered Enel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered Enel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Enel from €7.30 ($7.77) to €7.60 ($8.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Enel Stock Performance

ENLAY stock opened at $5.57 on Monday. Enel has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.13.

Enel Cuts Dividend

Enel Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.1137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.52%.

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution of natural gas. Its business lines include Enel Green Power, and Thermal Generation, Global Energy and Commodity Management, Global Infrastructure and Networks, Enel X Global Retail and Global Emobility. It also offers services to enable businesses and communities to leverage integrated technological solutions.

See Also

