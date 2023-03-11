Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADVM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.75.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Adverum Biotechnologies Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of ADVM opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adverum Biotechnologies

About Adverum Biotechnologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,095,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 55,529.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,591,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581,844 shares in the last quarter. Sonic GP LLC bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,638,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 950.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 830,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 751,753 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.