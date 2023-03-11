Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives $282.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $267.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $380.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $221.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.19. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $201.91 and a 52-week high of $273.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.57%.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $1,784,217.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,703,332.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vail Resorts

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,612,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,211 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $98,690,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 157.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,180,000 after purchasing an additional 325,503 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 38.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,086,000 after purchasing an additional 181,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,123,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

