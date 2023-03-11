Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.83.

ACET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Adicet Bio from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Adicet Bio to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of ACET opened at $7.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $21.87.

In other news, CTO Don Healey sold 4,533 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $34,314.81. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,919.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 204.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Adicet Bio by 328.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

