UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.68.
Several brokerages have commented on PATH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on UiPath from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on UiPath from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of UiPath to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.
In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $664,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,359,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,573,837.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $13.88 on Monday. UiPath has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $31.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68.
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
