UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.68.

Several brokerages have commented on PATH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on UiPath from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on UiPath from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of UiPath to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $664,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,359,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,573,837.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of UiPath by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,567 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in UiPath by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in UiPath by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $13.88 on Monday. UiPath has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $31.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

