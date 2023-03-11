Brokerages Set Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Price Target at $270.00

Shares of Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $270.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNGBY. Pareto Securities downgraded Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 274 to SEK 250 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th.

Getinge AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GNGBY opened at $20.36 on Monday. Getinge AB has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $41.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile

Getinge AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:GNGBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $793.05 million during the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It offers products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing and life science.

