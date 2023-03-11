Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.05.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $84.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $121.25.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,289,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,376,000 after acquiring an additional 41,016 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,420,000 after acquiring an additional 327,265 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

