Brokerages Set LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) PT at $14.40

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.40.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivePerson

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in LivePerson in the first quarter worth approximately $156,410,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,929,000 after purchasing an additional 601,564 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,267,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at $11,342,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson during the third quarter worth $4,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Stock Performance

LivePerson Company Profile

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $9.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $706.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $26.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32.

(Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.