TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $214.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $192.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.48. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $140.66 and a 1-year high of $232.92.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in TopBuild by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in TopBuild by 26.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in TopBuild by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in TopBuild by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in TopBuild by 9.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

