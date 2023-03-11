Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1,283.17.
Separately, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Endeavour Mining Stock Up 5.1 %
EDV stock opened at C$27.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.74. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of C$22.77 and a 12 month high of C$34.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.54.
Endeavour Mining Company Profile
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.
