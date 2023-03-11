WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) versus Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW) Financial Survey

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) and Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for WisdomTree and Wetouch Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree 0 1 0 0 2.00 Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

WisdomTree currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.45%. Given WisdomTree’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WisdomTree is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

WisdomTree has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wetouch Technology has a beta of -0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500.

74.3% of WisdomTree shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of WisdomTree shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WisdomTree and Wetouch Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree $301.35 million 2.87 $50.68 million $0.27 21.48 Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WisdomTree has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Profitability

This table compares WisdomTree and Wetouch Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree 16.82% 14.51% 4.11% Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

WisdomTree beats Wetouch Technology on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc. operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on October 1, 1988 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

