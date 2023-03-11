Head to Head Comparison: bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) and Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

bluebird bio has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harpoon Therapeutics has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for bluebird bio and Harpoon Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio 2 5 2 0 2.00 Harpoon Therapeutics 0 2 7 0 2.78

Institutional & Insider Ownership

bluebird bio currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.87%. Harpoon Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 1,150.00%. Given Harpoon Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Harpoon Therapeutics is more favorable than bluebird bio.

79.0% of bluebird bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of bluebird bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares bluebird bio and Harpoon Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio $3.66 million 94.47 -$819.38 million ($6.10) -0.68 Harpoon Therapeutics $23.65 million 0.92 -$116.72 million ($2.16) -0.31

Harpoon Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than bluebird bio. bluebird bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harpoon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares bluebird bio and Harpoon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio -8,828.28% -173.58% -77.81% Harpoon Therapeutics -220.41% -198.21% -59.01%

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics beats bluebird bio on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C. Dorazio on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Somerville, MA.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company was founded by Patrick A. Baeuerle, Luke B. Evnin, and Jeanmarie Guenot on March 19, 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

