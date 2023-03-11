Head to Head Contrast: SUIC Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SUIC) & Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

SUIC Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SUIC – Get Rating) and Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SUIC Worldwide and Comstock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SUIC Worldwide $380,000.00 33.92 $10,000.00 N/A N/A Comstock $860,000.00 33.44 -$24.58 million ($0.68) -0.44

SUIC Worldwide has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Comstock.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUIC Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A Comstock 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SUIC Worldwide and Comstock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.8% of Comstock shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.8% of SUIC Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Comstock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SUIC Worldwide and Comstock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUIC Worldwide -2.87% -15.92% -1.67% Comstock -7,762.50% -25.38% -17.24%

Risk & Volatility

SUIC Worldwide has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SUIC Worldwide beats Comstock on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SUIC Worldwide

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of research and development, venture financing for, and investing in private enterprises and the public sector. It targets sectors that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence. The company was founded on August 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, NY.

About Comstock

Comstock, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Renewable Energy Products, and Strategic and Other Investments. The Production and Sale of Renewable Energy Products segment sells biomass-derived carbon neutral oil, ethanol, gasoline, renewable diesel, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other renewable replacements. The Strategic and Other Investments segment includes all other activities, including real estate, mining, and equity method investments. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Virginia City, NV.

