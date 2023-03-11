Financial Contrast: CDTi Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:CDTI) versus Molekule Group (NASDAQ:MKUL)

CDTi Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Rating) and Molekule Group (NASDAQ:MKUL – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

CDTi Advanced Materials has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Molekule Group has a beta of -6.71, suggesting that its stock price is 771% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CDTi Advanced Materials and Molekule Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDTi Advanced Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Molekule Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares CDTi Advanced Materials and Molekule Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDTi Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A Molekule Group -578.61% -48.08% -36.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CDTi Advanced Materials and Molekule Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDTi Advanced Materials $4.99 million 0.18 -$1.03 million N/A N/A Molekule Group $620,000.00 59.00 -$7.92 million ($0.28) -8.43

CDTi Advanced Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Molekule Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.0% of Molekule Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of CDTi Advanced Materials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.8% of Molekule Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CDTi Advanced Materials beats Molekule Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CDTi Advanced Materials

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. engages in the development of advanced materials technology for the emission catalyst, industrial catalyst, and electrocatalyst markets. It caters to automakers, heavy duty truck manufacturers, catalyst manufacturers, distributors, integrators and retrofitters. Its products include exhaust control systems, fuel borne catalysts, and catalyst products. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Oxnard, CA.

About Molekule Group

AeroClean Technologies is a pathogen elimination technology company. It creates solutions for hospitals, offices and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. AeroClean Technologies is based in NEW YORK.

