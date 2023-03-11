Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) & Vestin Realty Mortgage I (OTCMKTS:VRTA) Financial Analysis

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) and Vestin Realty Mortgage I (OTCMKTS:VRTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and Vestin Realty Mortgage I, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Mortgage Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vestin Realty Mortgage I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Western Asset Mortgage Capital currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 99.09%. Given Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Western Asset Mortgage Capital is more favorable than Vestin Realty Mortgage I.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Mortgage Capital $158.72 million 0.33 -$89.08 million ($14.78) -0.59 Vestin Realty Mortgage I $2.44 million 0.90 -$650,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Western Asset Mortgage Capital and Vestin Realty Mortgage I’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vestin Realty Mortgage I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.5% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Vestin Realty Mortgage I shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Western Asset Mortgage Capital and Vestin Realty Mortgage I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Mortgage Capital -56.12% 5.46% 0.27% Vestin Realty Mortgage I N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vestin Realty Mortgage I has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Western Asset Mortgage Capital beats Vestin Realty Mortgage I on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About Vestin Realty Mortgage I

Vestin Realty Mortgage I, Inc. invests in loans secured by real estate through deeds of trust or mortgages in the United States. It also invests in, acquires, manages, or sells real properties. The company was formerly known as Vestin Fund I, LLC. Vestin Realty Mortgage I, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

