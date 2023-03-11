Financial Comparison: AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) versus Pono Capital (NASDAQ:PONO)

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) and Pono Capital (NASDAQ:PONO – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

AeroVironment has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pono Capital has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AeroVironment and Pono Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AeroVironment 0 1 5 0 2.83 Pono Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AeroVironment presently has a consensus target price of $106.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.63%. Given AeroVironment’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AeroVironment is more favorable than Pono Capital.

88.8% of AeroVironment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of Pono Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of AeroVironment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AeroVironment and Pono Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AeroVironment $445.73 million 5.13 -$4.19 million ($0.35) -258.69 Pono Capital N/A N/A $4.59 million N/A N/A

Pono Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AeroVironment.

Profitability

This table compares AeroVironment and Pono Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AeroVironment -1.74% 2.21% 1.48% Pono Capital N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AeroVironment beats Pono Capital on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc. engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

About Pono Capital

Pono Capital Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming, distance learning, and online retail and e-sports. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

