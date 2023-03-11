Contrasting Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) and Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) and Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Shopify and Everbridge, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shopify 2 18 14 0 2.35 Everbridge 0 4 1 0 2.20

Shopify presently has a consensus target price of $47.73, indicating a potential upside of 15.12%. Everbridge has a consensus target price of $36.57, indicating a potential upside of 21.82%. Given Everbridge’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Everbridge is more favorable than Shopify.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

56.3% of Shopify shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Everbridge shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Everbridge shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Shopify and Everbridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shopify -61.79% -5.62% -4.47% Everbridge -14.16% -5.96% -1.23%

Risk and Volatility

Shopify has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everbridge has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shopify and Everbridge’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shopify $5.60 billion 9.35 -$3.46 billion ($2.73) -15.19 Everbridge $431.89 million 2.80 -$61.17 million ($2.10) -14.30

Everbridge has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shopify. Shopify is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everbridge, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Everbridge beats Shopify on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc. operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting. It focuses on merchant and subscription solutions. The company was founded on September 28, 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The company was founded by Cinta Putra and Steve Kirchmeier in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

