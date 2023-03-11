Analyzing SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) and Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF)

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) and SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.4% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and SandRidge Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alvopetro Energy 51.69% 43.50% 32.82% SandRidge Energy 68.79% 53.84% 39.37%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Alvopetro Energy has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SandRidge Energy has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alvopetro Energy and SandRidge Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alvopetro Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and SandRidge Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alvopetro Energy $34.98 million 5.07 $6.61 million $0.79 6.19 SandRidge Energy $168.88 million 3.01 $116.74 million $4.68 2.95

SandRidge Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Alvopetro Energy. SandRidge Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alvopetro Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SandRidge Energy beats Alvopetro Energy on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons onshore. Its natural gas projects include Caburé and Gomo. The company was founded on September 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in the United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

