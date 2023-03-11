Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Receives $70.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.50.
AEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.
Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE:AEM opened at $45.42 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $67.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average of $47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.77.
Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 17,730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,628 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.
About Agnico Eagle Mines
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.