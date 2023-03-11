Brokerages Set Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) PT at $34.00

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

LOB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Down 6.4 %

LOB opened at $28.55 on Monday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $59.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.49.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $104.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 25.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director William Henderson Cameron acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.45 per share, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,217 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,757.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 49.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Further Reading

