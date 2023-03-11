Brokerages Set NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Target Price at $188.95

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,580,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,123,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,236,968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,367,349,000 after purchasing an additional 467,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,228,439,000 after purchasing an additional 456,733 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $175.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $198.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 32.01%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Featured Articles

