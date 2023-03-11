Analysts Set Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT at $214.16

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $214.16.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $159,149.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $17,972,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,814 shares of company stock valued at $19,999,462. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,813,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,950,413,000 after acquiring an additional 128,192 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,386,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,236,041,000 after acquiring an additional 70,328 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Workday by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,011,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $671,163,000 after acquiring an additional 413,759 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Workday by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $664,598,000 after acquiring an additional 725,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $600,504,000. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $178.27 on Monday. Workday has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $248.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.89 and its 200-day moving average is $163.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.80, a PEG ratio of 88.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

